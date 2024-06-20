LSU lands a commitment from top 2025 IOL Carius Curne

LSU’s star-studded 2025 recruiting class just picked up another fantastic piece.

On Thursday morning, four-star interior offensive lineman Carius Curne committed to the Tigers over Arkansas and Missouri. The four-star Marion, Arkansas, product was on campus last weekend for an official visit with LSU, which was the heavy favorite to land the 6-foot-4, 320-pound recruit.

On3’s industry rankings have Curne as the No. 84 overall prospect and No. 5 IOL in the 2025 class, but On3’s own rankings have him as a top-25 recruit and the No. 1-ranked IOL. He is in position to potentially earn a fifth star from On3 when it expands its rankings to include 32 five-stars later in the cycle.

LSU’s 2025 class now features 12 commitments, seven of which rank inside the top 100 nationally. The Tigers’ group of commits remains the No. 2 overall class in the country according to On3.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire