NEW: LSU lands commitment from JUCO defensive line prospect

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class got a boost in the form of a three-star junior college defensive lineman.

East Mississippi Community College prospect Shone Washington committed to the Tigers on Monday night. Washington ranks as the No. 27 overall junior college player in the country on the 247Sports Composite JUCO rankings.

The New Orleans native originally signed with Georgia in the 2022 recruiting class. The three-star recruit appeared in one game that season before entering the portal and transferring to the JUCO ranks.

Now, he’s heading back to the SEC and his home state of Louisiana as he’ll look to shore up a Tigers defensive line that could lose some of its best players.

After Washington’s addition, LSU’s 26-man 2024 class ranks 14th in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

