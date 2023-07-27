LSU lands commitment from 2024 4-star cornerback

Brian Kelly’s 2024 recruiting class got even better as the Tigers landed a four-star cornerback who is a top-100 player in the country.

Cai Bates is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound, four-star cornerback from Orlando where he plays for Edgewater High School. Bates was down to seven schools: Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Colorado, Tennessee, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

He chose the Tigers over everyone else. Why? Because in his opinion, LSU is DBU (Defensive Back University).

With his commitment, Bates becomes the 20th recruit of the 2024 class and the fourth cornerback in the class (Wallace Foster, Ondre Evans and Ju'Juan Johnson) This commitment has not moved the class into the top 10 yet but there are more opportunities for Kelly to land more talented recruits.

No matter how you look at it, this is a big get for LSU. Bates has the talent to help LSU on day one of the 2024 season.

Breaking: LSU beats Tennessee, Alabama and others for 4-star CB Cai Bates. 🐯 Story: https://t.co/elmJ7300y5 pic.twitter.com/5rqfGBmSMY — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) July 26, 2023

More Football!

2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 26 Kaleb Jackson

2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 25 Javien Toviano

Where LSU's 2024 class ranks in On3 Consensus at the end of dead period

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire