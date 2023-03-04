LSU lands 4-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins

The Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one, and the team added its ninth commit in the cycle on Friday night in four-star Destrehan (La.) linebacker Kolaj Cobbins.

Cobbins ranks just inside the national top 200 according to 247Sports, and he becomes the fifth top-200 commitment for LSU in the class, which currently ranks third nationally. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect chose the in-state Tigers over Texas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Colorado and others.

The recruiting trail has been key for what coach Brian Kelly is building at LSU. He landed the No. 6 high school recruiting class in 2023, and he could be in line to land yet another top-five class.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kolaj Cobbins tells me he has Committed to LSU! The 6’4 210 LB from Destrehan, LA chose the Tigers over Texas, Colorado, Michigan, and others. He joins LSU’s Top 10 Class in the 2024 Team Rankingshttps://t.co/wp9waoYq8N pic.twitter.com/ay1uJRfDEj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2023

With a few more additions like Cobbins, it will certainly be within the realm of possibility.

