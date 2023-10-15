NEW: LSU lands 2025 4-star wide receiver from the Boot

After a great night at Tiger Stadium in which LSU beat Auburn 48-18, Brian Kelly received even more great news. The Tigers received a commitment from one of the best wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class.

TaRon Francis is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound, four-star wide receiver from New Orleans where he plays for Edna Karr High School. Francis becomes the fifth commitment of the 2025 class, which is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas.

This commitment has moved the Tigers recruiting class up to the No. 4 spot in the class rankings according to On3.

Francis was not the only 2025 recruit who was in attendance tonight as the No. 1 quarterback in the country, Bryce Underwood, was also in attendance as the Tigers try to sway the Belleville, Michigan, product to take his talents to Baton Rouge.

Kelly has done a good job recruiting during his time at LSU, and he continues to do so with this commitment.

100% Committed to LSU… I’m staying home geaux tigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/zPQMhwecfp — TaRon “Manchild” Francis (@T7even7) October 15, 2023

