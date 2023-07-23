LSU lands 2024 in-state 4-star linebacker

Brian Kelly’s plan of “Recruit the Boot” is still going strong as LSU just landed a commitment from one of the best players in Louisiana for the class of 2024.

Tylen Singleton is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, four-star linebacker from Many, Louisiana, where he plays for Many High School. The Many Tigers finished the 2022 season 13-0 with a win over Union Parish in the Division III Non-Select state championship game.

Singleton chose LSU over Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and more. He becomes the 19th overall commitment for the 2024 recruiting class and the third linebacker in the class. LSU’s 2024 recruiting class ranks as the No. 14 overall class in the country according to 247Sports.

Kelly has signed back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes while at LSU, but he has some work to do to climb into the top 10 for the 2024 class. There is still plenty of time to get that done, especially with one of the biggest recruiting weekends for LSU coming up.

100% committed… i would like to thank all the coaches for recutting me and giving me to opportunity but i will be staying home !! #GeauxTigers #4louisiana pic.twitter.com/5pgyDZ2ENY — TYLEN SINGLETON (@tylenpaul) July 23, 2023

