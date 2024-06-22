LSU lands 1st commitment in 2026 class from 4-star defensive lineman

The Tigers have a strong recruiting class in the works for the 2025 cycle, and now, they have their first pledge in the subsequent 2026 cycle.

On Friday night, four-star Edna Karr (New Orleans) defensive lineman Richard Anderson became the first commit in LSU’s 2026 class. Anderson ranks as the No. 7 overall player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 131 prospect nationally, according to On3.

Anderson, who stands at 6-foot-3.5 and weighs 325 pounds, had previously taken two unofficial visits to Baton Rouge, and he received a pair of predictions in favor of the Tigers from On3’s Billy Embody and Shea Dixon back in March.

LSU’s 2025 class ranks No. 2 in the nation at the moment, and it will hope to close the current cycle strong and enter the next one with some momentum. Anderson gives the Tigers a strong start.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire