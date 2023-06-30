Is LSU’s lack of top-200 recruits a problem?

Brian Kelly is off to a good start in the class of 2024.

LSU’s already locked down several of Louisiana’s top recruits along with some national guys for a total of 17 commits. It’s a strong class that’s already addressed a few of LSU’s needs.

Right now, the top rated commit is tight end Trey'Dez Green. He’s a four-star and consensus top 10 at his position. But he’s the only LSU commit to rank in the top 200 of the 247Sports composite rankings.

Georgia’s class has 14 of those guys. Billy Napier, who has Florida trending up, has eight top 200 commits. Ohio State has nine and Michigan with six.

Despite having a top 10 class, LSU ranks 17th in average recruit rating.

As it stands right now, LSU’s 2024 class isn’t equipped to compete with the programs it hopes to compete with. It’s only June, so there’s no reason for any panic yet, but this is something to watch moving forward.

Some schools already have their two or three five-stars set. LSU doesn’t, which means the pressure is on to land the bigger fish down the stretch.

The good news is plenty of targets are still out there.

Most notably defensive linemen Dominick McKinley. He’s the best recruit in Louisiana and LSU needs defensive tackles in its next class after falling short in that area last year.

With the likely departures of Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo, that position needs a reload.

Another top 100 recruit LSU is well positioned with is corner Wardell Mack. He’s another Louisiana guy, also at a position of need.

Outside of those two, On3’s Prediction Machine doesn’t favor LSU to land any other top 100 guys. LSU’s in the mix with running back Caden Durham and EDGE Colin Simmons, but is by no measure the favorite with either.

There are plenty of guys in the 100-200 range that LSU’s after. The Tigers are sure to land a few there, but it still won’t put the top of LSU’s class up there with Georgia’s.

LSU’s 2024 class will be one of the nation’s best because of how well Kelly has recruited Louisiana this year. Almost every top player in the state will head to Baton Rouge.

But there needs to be some progress made with national five-stars if LSU wants to keep up with the playoff contenders every year. And that is the expectation at LSU.

