LSU’s Kim Mulkey says Baylor retiring Brittney Griner’s jersey is ‘awesome’

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has already won a national championship in her home state, but before coming to Baton Rouge, she was a three-time national champion at Baylor.

One of the biggest stars she coached there during her tenure was Brittney Griner, who has become one of the greatest WNBA players ever. Griner was a two-time First Team All-American and the national player of the year with the Bears, leading to a first overall selection in the WNBA draft.

Griner has since won a championship and has been named an All-Star nine times.

Her jersey is set to be retired at Baylor on Sunday, and Mulkey offered words of support to her former player.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s awesome, and I’m sure it’ll be a great environment,” Mulkey said.

For Mulkey’s part, her team will return to the court Monday for a rematch against Texas A&M after eight days off.

