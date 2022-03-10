LSU’s Kim Mulkey named Coach of the Year by The Athletic

Tigers women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has orchestrated one of the most impressive turnarounds in all of college basketball this season, and she’s been honored for her efforts.

On Wednesday, Mulkey was named as The Athletic’s Coach of the Year. This is nothing out of the ordinary for Mulkey, who has been among the elite coaches in women’s basketball over the last two decades. During that span, she won two national Coach of the Year awards from the Associated Press and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in her previous role at Baylor.

She was also a three-time U.S. Basketball Writers Association Coach of the Year with the Bears, where she coached from 2000-21 and won three national titles.

LSU athletics director Scott Woodward shot for the moon when he targeted Mulkey last offseason, a decision that has paid off in droves. After a 9-13 finish in 2020-21, Mulkey entirely revitalized this program.

The Tigers sit at 25-4, the first time the program has won 25 games during the regular season since 2007-08.

Mulkey’s squad is in great position heading into the NCAA Tournament despite a first-round upset against the Kentucky Wildcats in the opener at the SEC Tournament last week. LSU is projected to be a top-four seed, and this award likely won’t be the last Mulkey receives this year.

