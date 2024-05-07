LSU jumps up a spot in On3’s SEC baseball power rankings after Texas A&M series win

LSU baseball fans would like to forget most of SEC play to this point, but things are beginning to turn around in Baton Rouge.

After dropping their first five SEC series, the Tigers have turned in three victories in a row, headlined by taking two of three at home against Texas A&M last weekend. That series win has given this team new life as it is climbing the SEC standings and back in the NCAA tournament conversation.

It’s also given LSU a boost in the latest SEC baseball power rankings from On3’s Jonathan Wagner. The Tigers only rose one spot, jumping a Florida team that has now suffered five consecutive series losses of its own.

Here’s what Wagner said about LSU.

LSU is on the move and cracks the top ten this week. The Tigers made a statement by taking two out of three against Texas A&M, and also won 26-2 in a midweek game against Grambling State. They finish just ahead of Florida, who drops a spot after a 2-2 week that included a series loss against Tennessee. Florida is just one game over .500 at 24-23.

The Tigers will be back in action Tuesday night as they host Northwestern State before hitting the road to face Alabama in the penultimate SEC series this weekend.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire