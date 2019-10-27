LSU jumps Alabama for No. 1 spot in post-Week 9 AP poll

LSU and Alabama are the top two teams in the Associated Press top 25 for the third straight week. But their order has been flip-flopped.

The Tigers jumped the Tide for the No. 1 spot after a 23-20 win over Auburn on Saturday. Alabama cruised to an incredibly easy win over Arkansas despite Tua Tagovailoa missing the game because of an ankle injury.

The two teams are separated by two points atop the poll — so it’s not like LSU is ahead of Alabama by much. With both teams off in Week 10, we’re staring straight ahead at a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when the two schools meet in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.

Ohio State is at No. 3 after beating Wisconsin handily at home. Clemson stayed at No. 4 with a blowout win over Boston College.

Penn State moved to No. 5 after Oklahoma’s loss at Kansas State. The Sooners fell 48-41 in a game that wasn’t all that close. OU is now No. 10 in the AP poll. The Nittany Lions beat Michigan State on Saturday.

Florida is at No. 6 and Georgia is at No. 8. They meet in the biggest game of Week 10. Between them is Oregon, which beat Washington State on a last-second field goal. The Ducks haven’t lost since losing to Auburn in Week 1. The Pac-12 has two teams in the top 10 as Utah moved up to No. 9 after beating Cal.

Notre Dame dropped eight spots to No. 16 after losing to Michigan. The Wolverines moved up from No. 19 to No. 14.

Texas fell out of the AP poll after losing to TCU. The Longhorns are the first team outside the top 25.

LSU is at No. 1 in the AP poll. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Top 25

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Penn State

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Georgia

9. Utah

10. Oklahoma

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Minnesota

14. Michigan

15. SMU

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Wisconsin

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Boise State

22. Kansas State

23. Wake Forest

24. Memphis

25. San Diego State

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

