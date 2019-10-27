LSU jumps Alabama for No. 1 spot in post-Week 9 AP poll
LSU and Alabama are the top two teams in the Associated Press top 25 for the third straight week. But their order has been flip-flopped.
The Tigers jumped the Tide for the No. 1 spot after a 23-20 win over Auburn on Saturday. Alabama cruised to an incredibly easy win over Arkansas despite Tua Tagovailoa missing the game because of an ankle injury.
The two teams are separated by two points atop the poll — so it’s not like LSU is ahead of Alabama by much. With both teams off in Week 10, we’re staring straight ahead at a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when the two schools meet in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.
Ohio State is at No. 3 after beating Wisconsin handily at home. Clemson stayed at No. 4 with a blowout win over Boston College.
Penn State moved to No. 5 after Oklahoma’s loss at Kansas State. The Sooners fell 48-41 in a game that wasn’t all that close. OU is now No. 10 in the AP poll. The Nittany Lions beat Michigan State on Saturday.
Florida is at No. 6 and Georgia is at No. 8. They meet in the biggest game of Week 10. Between them is Oregon, which beat Washington State on a last-second field goal. The Ducks haven’t lost since losing to Auburn in Week 1. The Pac-12 has two teams in the top 10 as Utah moved up to No. 9 after beating Cal.
Notre Dame dropped eight spots to No. 16 after losing to Michigan. The Wolverines moved up from No. 19 to No. 14.
Texas fell out of the AP poll after losing to TCU. The Longhorns are the first team outside the top 25.
Top 25
1. LSU
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Penn State
6. Florida
7. Oregon
8. Georgia
9. Utah
10. Oklahoma
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Minnesota
14. Michigan
15. SMU
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Wisconsin
19. Iowa
20. Appalachian State
21. Boise State
22. Kansas State
23. Wake Forest
24. Memphis
25. San Diego State
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
