LSU’s Jayden Daniels will start against Florida in Week 11

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are hours away from their Week 11 kickoff in Baton Rouge, and ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup, the home team got some good news.

Starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels sustained a concussion in last weekend’s loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide and was listed as day-to-day this week before being upgraded to “probable“.

Now, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Daniels will start under center for the Bayou Bengals against the Orange and Blue. Thamel first reported the news on Twitter.

If, for some reason, the decision falls through, redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier will be next in line to lead LSU’s offense. Last week, he finished 5-for-10 with 53 yards passing with his longest play going for 27 yards.

Kickoff between the two SEC rivals is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Tiger Stadium. The game can be followed on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire