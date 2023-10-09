LSU’s Jayden Daniels named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for third time

After yet another prolific performance in Saturday’s road win over Missouri, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time through six games this season.

Daniels completed 15 of 21 passes against Missouri, throwing for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 130 yards and another score on the ground.

Perhaps a dark-horse Heisman contender, Daniels has been the best quarterback in the SEC so far and one of the best in the entire country. He has 19 touchdowns through the air already to just two interceptions, and he shows no signs of slowing down as he’s taken a massive leap from 2022.

The Tigers have defensive issues that have cost them two games so far this season, but with Daniels and his supporting cast, they have an elite offense that can seemingly keep them in any game this season.

