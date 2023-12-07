LSU’s Jayden Daniels named AP Player of the Year

The list of accolades keeps stacking up for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

On Thursday, the Tigers’ quarterback was named the national Player of the Year by the Associated Press. He becomes the second LSU player to win the award, joining Joe Burrow in 2019.

Burrow also won the Heisman that season, and Daniels is the heavy favorite to do so as well this season. The AP Player of the Year award tends to be a strong indicator of the Heisman winner, having differed only twice from the Heisman vote in the past two decades.

Daniels received 31 of 55 first-place votes, finishing ahead of Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ollie Gordon II.

Jayden Daniels is the 2023 AP Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/uw0oc7TFgl — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 7, 2023

Daniels paces the nation in total offense and total touchdowns this season, tying for first in passing touchdowns and ranking third in passing yards. His 208 quarterback rating would be an FBS record.

