LSU’s Jayden Daniels leads college QBs in PFF grade

Despite LSU’s overall struggles on the field, quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a real bright spot.

He’s on pace to put together the best season an LSU quarterback ever has this side of Joe Burrow, and he could still find himself as a finalist for (and even winner of) the Heisman Trophy.

When it comes to efficiency stats, he has a pretty strong case. Daniels leads all college quarterbacks with a grade of 93.0 from Pro Football Focus, ahead of players like JJ McCarthy (92.5), Bo Nix (92.4) and Michael Penix Jr. (91.8).

Daniels also leads the nation in ESPN’s QBR metric this season.

Daniels and the Tigers will hope to close out the regular season strong with three winnable games coming up.

