LSU’s Jayden Daniels could play his way into 1st-round pick status in 2023

There will certainly be some questions when LSU takes the field for the first time in 2023, but barring injury, quarterback won’t be one of them.

Jayden Daniels opted not to head to the draft, where he would have potentially been selected, to return to Baton Rouge for one last ride. Daniels emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC down the stretch last season, and expectations are high as he enters his second season in coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s system.

Daniels was listed by CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno as one of seven quarterback prospects who could play their way into a first-round selection in 2024 with a solid campaign this fall.

Daniels started his college career at Arizona State and began receiving some draft buzz after a standout freshman season in which he passed for 2,942 yards with 17 touchdowns to only two interceptions. He started four games in a sophomore season derailed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the following season he showed his versatility as a dual threat and rushed for 710 yards on top of his 2,381 yards passing. After transferring to LSU, his 885 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season were the most by a Tigers QB in program history. Daniels showed promise in his first season under Brian Kelly and elected to come back to school for a final season when he hopes to raise his draft stock while helping LSU take the next step by pushing the ball down the field more.

Daniels is seen as a player with All-SEC potential, and with the Tigers bringing back two of his favorite targets in the passing game in Malik Nabers and Mason Taylor, he could be poised to take his game to the next level this season.

If that happens, Daniels’ size, efficiency and mobility will all be traits that intrigue NFL teams when the draft rolls around this time next year.

