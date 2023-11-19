LSU’s Jayden Daniels accounts for 509 yards, 8 touchdowns

Okay, okay it was a cupcake game for LSU against Georgia State. Still, Tigers QB Jayden Daniels probably delivered a recipe for a trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York next month.

In LSU’s 56-14 home victory on Saturday, Daniels was stunning, piling 509 yards of total offense and having a hand in 8 touchdowns.

He threw for 413 yards on 25-of-30 completions. Included in his passing effort were 6 touchdown throws.

Three Tigers receivers had more than 100 receiving yards in the romp.

Daniels used his legs as well as his arm. He rushed 10 times for 96 yards and 2 scores as LSU improved to 8-3.

