LSU’s Jay Johnson on potential of facing former team Arizona in super regional

When the NCAA Tournament bracket was released, many circled the Chapel Hill and Tucson Regional pairing as one of the most intriguing in the sport.

Between North Carolina and LSU in Chapel Hill, and four teams with a top 100 RPI in Tucson, there’s potential for a strong Super Regional match.

One of the more intriguing options is LSU vs. Arizona, which would send LSU head coach Jay Johnson back to his former stomping grounds for a series. It would mark a first for Johnson, who’s yet to face Arizona since arriving at LSU.

Johnson was asked about that potential matchup earlier this week, but for now, his mind remains on the regional in front of him.

“Congratulations to (Arizona) for winning the Pac-12 and the Pac-12 tournament. You know, obviously, I pull for their program if we’re not playing each other, which we haven’t played to this point,” Johnson said. “There’s so much ahead of that, happening for both of us. I really haven’t thought about that.”

Johnson was head coach at Arizona from 2016-21. He led the Wildcats to two CWS appearances and won the Pac-12 in 2021.

LSU begins NCAA Tournament play against Wofford at 5 p.m. CT on Friday evening.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire