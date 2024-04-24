LSU’s Jay Clark is optimistic about future of gymnastics program despite incoming loss of talent

The LSU gymnastics team finally got over the hump in 2024, winning the first national championship in program history with an absolutely loaded roster.

There will be some changes next season, however. The Tigers have 11 gymnasts on the roster who are either seniors or graduate students, including the nation’s top gymnast Haleigh Bryant as well as Kiya Johnson and others.

The cupboard won’t be completely bare in 2025, however, with gymnasts like Aleah Finnegan, a junior, and Konnor MccLain, a true freshman, set to return. With those pieces, coach Jay Clark remains optimistic about the future despite what this team is set to lose.

“I feel really good about the team we have coming back next year,” Clark said, per On3. “Their role will continue to increase and get more and more. I think they’re tremendous, but I feel incredibly optimistic about what we have coming back and the freshman class that’s coming in. I’m excited.”

LSU has reached the final round of the NCAA tournament three times since 2019, and it seems fair to assume this program isn’t going away any time soon even though it has to retool this offseason.

