LSU’s Jared Jones is turning heads at the MLB draft combine

Ever since Jared Jones arrived on campus at Baton Rouge, he has been putting on shows during batting practice and in games. His light tower power has resulted in 14 homers during his freshman season and 28 homers this season.

Jones has taken his talents to the MLB Draft Combine and he took batting practice today at Chase Field in Arizona and he was hitting tanks left and right. He had the highest exit velocity of any hitter who participated. One of his hits had an exit velocity of 113 MPH.

The show he put on had MLB analysts raving about his power. Lance Brozdowski and Jim Callis of MLB network broke down some of his workout in the video below.

His power has never been the issue. The question at the next level will be, where will he play on defense? He has been working out as a catcher at the combine although he did not play much catcher at LSU. He could also be used as a first baseman or a designated hitter.

There is always a chance Jones decides to return to LSU for another season but right now he has the MLB’s eyes on him.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire