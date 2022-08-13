LSU’s Jalen Reed listed among top freshmen in the SEC

Between the transfer portal and the 2022 recruiting class, coach Matt McMahon immediately brought a stable of talent to LSU’s depleted roster.

In addition to landing several experienced players in the portal, he also added the No. 15 recruiting class in college basketball in 2022. That group of four players is headlined by Jalen Reed, a 6-foot-10 power forward from southern California who 247Sports rated as the No. 69 player in the class.

On3’s Jamie Shaw recently released his list of the 10 top true freshmen in the SEC, and Reed came in at No. 10. Small forward Tyrell Ward, who 247Sports actually ranks higher than Reed, was listed among the other names to watch.

Height/Weight: 6-10/230

High School: Los Angeles (CA) So Cal Academy

On3 Consensus: No. 61 Jalen Reed simply moves in a way many 6-foot-10 players do not. Another player that On3 was higher on than the industry consensus. The late-blooming big is the son of former SEC player of the year Justin Reed (Ole Miss). Reed grew three or four inches in his last two years of high school, so he is still coming into his own physically. There is depth on the LSU roster, so immediate playing time may not be necessary. But LSU head coach Matt McMahon could have a tough time keeping Reed off the floor by the end of the season. It may not happen immediately, but it may; watch for him to catch NBA personnel’s eyes too.

When LSU takes the court this fall, there will be a lot of new faces, including in the starting lineup. This team acquired quite a bit of talent this offseason, but Reed’s size (and athleticism relative to it) could make him a key part of the rotation as a true freshman.

LSU Basketball Recruiting Commit Profile: Forward Jalen Reed

