LSU inherits it all from Alabama - storyline, West favorite status, and target | Goodbread

A talented and experienced dual-threat quarterback leading the offense. An elite pass rusher on the edge to anchor the defense. Huge expectations, a top coach to manage them, and the anticipation of an SEC Championship Game rematch against Georgia, the date circled in red five months early.

Sound familiar? It should, as that was the Alabama football storyline entering 2022 SEC Media Days.

But I'm not talking about Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and UA coach Nick Saban.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I refer instead to Jayden Daniels, Harold Perkins and LSU coach Brian Kelly, because 12 months later, we can plug the same, exact narrative into the Tigers' coming season. Daniels is no Bryce Young, but he's as good a quarterback as any returning passer in the SEC, and he's the only one in the league with a win over Alabama on his résumé. Perkins, LSU's dynamic pass rusher, isn't Will Anderson's equal; his breakout campaign last year tracked more like the season that UA's Dallas Turner turned in as a freshman in 2021, with a flurry of sacks over the second half of the season. But he's a freakish talent who will be my preseason pick for SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

THE SCHEDULE: Who will be Alabama football's toughest opponent in 2023? Ranking all 12 by difficulty

RECRUITING: Alabama football flips Utah commit Isaia Faga, a three-star defensive lineman

Still, the similarity is striking.

Advertisement

It proved to be a winning formula for Alabama, but not a championship formula. Young and Anderson were outstanding for the most part, and provided every bit of the leadership that was expected of them, as well. But if two losses and five very close games proved anything, it was that a superstar player at a crucial position can't cover for every flaw.

That could be a cautionary tale for LSU, but in the final year of divisional play in the SEC, the Tigers are the most legitimate preseason favorite to win the SEC West. They won the division a year ago, and based on returning talent at key positions in both Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa, they've got a clearer path to do so again than they've had in more than a decade. The Crimson Tide enters 2023 with more to prove than any year since 2011, when it came off a three-loss 2010 season and responded by winning the BCS National Championship against — you guessed it — LSU.

Saban has no proven quarterback, two new coordinators, and question marks at more positions than usual. There's enough talent to take the West, but not enough to make Alabama the presumptive summer favorite it's been with remarkable regularity. Saban's team has been predicted to win the West at SEC Media Days every year since 2013, delivering on that projection in six of those 10 years.

More than likely, LSU will snap that streak later this month when media assemble in Nashville and predict the SEC's 2023 order of finish.

Advertisement

The Tigers have earned that respect.

And inherited the target that goes with it.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: LSU inherits Alabama storyline, and West favorite status