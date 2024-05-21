LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad wins 2024 Annika Award, first Swede to win Player of the Year honors

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Ingrid Lindblad has grown up playing in Annika Sorenstam’s junior events, then transitioned to Sorenstam’s college events, and now, her name is forever tied with the legend.

On Tuesday, Lindblad was named winner of the 2024 Annika Award presented by Stifel, given to the best female golfer in college golf. Lindblad is the first Annika Award winner from LSU and also the first Annika Award winner from Sweden, which is where the award’s namesake is from.

“I’m so happy,” Lindblad said. “I feel like I’ve worked hard for this. This was one of the reasons I came back for my fifth year.”

Lindblad had had yet another stellar season for the Tigers, winning four times, including the NCAA Bryan Regional. She has set a record for most wins in LSU history (15) and caps her career with women’s college golf’s highest honor.

“I’ve probably thought more about this award the last two weeks than the whole year,” Lindblad said.

For nearly a year, Lindblad has been the top-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and she’s on her way to being a five-time first-team All-American for the Tigers. She is one of the greatest collegiate golfers of all-time and the best in the history of the Southeastern Conference, setting records for career scoring average, wins and plenty more.

Lindblad marks an end of a run for Stanford players capturing the Annika Award. Rose Zhang won her second consecutive honor last season, and in 2021, it was Rachel Heck taking home honors.

The winner of the Annika Award is selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media and has been handed out annually since the 2014 season.

