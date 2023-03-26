LSU hosts elite five-star 2025 quarterback for weekend visit

Even with a solid quarterback outlook in the coming years, you can never neglect to add talent at the position, which has become even more crucial in the transfer portal era.

With that in mind, LSU is targeting several of the top signal-callers in the 2025 cycle, and it hosted one of them on campus this weekend in five-star Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) prospect George MacIntyre.

The 6-foot-5 prospect ranks as the No. 30 overall player in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and he’s the No. 3 quarterback. He picked up an offer from LSU on March 10, one of several recent big-time offers he’s landed.

In addition to the three scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster — Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Rickie Collins — LSU also has a commitment from 2024 blue-chip passer Colin Hurley, who reclassified from 2025.

With some attrition between now and MacIntyre’s signing all but inevitable, LSU will look to add another quarterback in that class, and MacIntyre would be an elite option.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire