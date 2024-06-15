LSU hosts another 5-star QB for a visit this weekend

LSU already holds a commitment from the top quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood.

While anything can happen in recruiting, Underwood’s commitment to the Tigers seems to be solid, and that has opened up co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan to turn his focus to the 2026 class.

The Tigers hosted a pair of blue chip quarterback prospects this week in four-star Brady Hart and five-star Dia Bell, the latter of which participated in LSU’s Elite Camp on Thursday. Now, the staff is set to host another 2026 five-star.

Faizon Brandon, the No. 9 overall player in the cycle, will be in town, according to On3’s Shea Dixon. The Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) prospect has previously spoken highly of Sloan, per On3’s Chad Simmons.

“I’ve built a pretty good relationship with him. Seeing what he does with quarterbacks is one of the reasons why LSU is on my radar,” Brandon said. “I like how he develops quarterbacks. I like how he works with the quarterbacks.”

It’s going to be a busy June for Brandon, who has visits set with Alabama and Penn State and will also potentially visit North Carolina and NC State. The rising junior said he’s hoping to trim his list down to six by the end of the summer.

Tennessee currently leads the way for Brandon on the On3 recruiting prediction machine, but LSU will hope this staff’s quarterback success convinces Brandon to come to the Bayou.

