LSU hosting top 2026 receiver in Louisiana for visit on Thursday

The LSU Tigers are still in the mix for a few elite receivers in the 2025 class, namely recent decommitment Dakorien Moore and Alabama decommit Jaime Ffrench.

But it’s never too early to focus on landing elite players in future classes, especially when they hail from Louisiana, and the Tigers will host the top receiver in the state for the 2026 cycle on Thursday.

Jabari Mack, a Destrehan prospect, announced on social media that he’ll be visiting Baton Rouge. Mack has received a number of high-profile offers this spring and camped with Texas A&M earlier this month.

The rising junior ranks as the No. 71 player nationally (No. 8 receiver) and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Louisiana.

Mississippi State is currently favored to land him per the On3 recruiting prediction machine, but the Tigers aren’t far behind. They’ll hope this week’s visit makes an impact on the star Louisiana prospect.

