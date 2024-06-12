LSU hosting a pair of top 2026 quarterbacks for visits this week

LSU already holds a commitment from Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the 2025 cycle. But offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and the rest of the staff are looking to lock up a signal-caller in 2026 as well.

The Tigers are set to host a pair of blue-chip quarterbacks in that class that both rank in the top 10 at the position: Dia Bell and Brady Hart.

Bell is a five-star prospect and the No. 10 player in the 2026 cycle (as well as No. 2 quarterback), per the 247Sports composite. The Fort Lauderdale (American Heritage) prospect has camped with Florida State and Texas so far this month and took an unofficial visit to Penn State in May.

He also visited Baton Rouge for a game last fall.

Hart, meanwhile, ranks as the No. 7 quarterback and a top-100 prospect overall. The Cocoa, Florida, signal-caller most recently received an offer from Clemson, and the Tigers hold a crystal ball prediction to land him.

There’s still quite a bit of time before either sign on the dotted line, and LSU will hope to make an impact with these visits and get a 2026 passer on board early in the process.

