LSU hosting pair of key prospects for visits this weekend

Though the early signing period and initial rush of the transfer portal are now in the rearview, LSU is a long way from finishing off its 2024 roster.

The Tigers are playing host to a pair of key visitors this weekend, headlined by five-star defensive line commit Dominick McKinley. The No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana, the Tigers flipped McKinley away from Texas A&M on New Year’s Eve.

He won’t sign until February, but they’ll look to lock things up with him on his visit this weekend.

Also in town will be Liberty receiver transfer CJ Daniels, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Flames. Daniels is one of the most sought-after players in the portal with offers from a number of top programs.

It will certainly be a busy weekend as the Tigers hope to secure two of their top roster targets.

