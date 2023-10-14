LSU hosting five-star Texas A&M commit for Auburn game Saturday night

LSU will have a priority recruiting target in the house for Saturday night’s game against Auburn.

According to On3, the Tigers will be hosting five-star 2024 athlete Terry Bussey, who is currently committed to Texas A&M. Bussey officially visited LSU in September but committed to the Aggies the following week.

Bussey officially visited College Station for last week’s game against Alabama, but now he’s back in Baton Rouge as coach Brian Kelly and the staff will look to sway him from his commitment.

The Timpson, Texas, prospect ranks as the No. 20 player in the country on the 247Sports Composite, and he plays all over the field at the high school level both on offense and in the secondary.

It’s unclear what position Bussey will play at the next level, but he’s a supremely talented athlete, and that’s reflected in the effort LSU is currently putting in to flip him.

