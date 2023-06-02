LSU hosting elite 5-star receiver for weekend visit

LSU is hosting the annual OL/DL camp on Friday in what will be its first camp of the summer.

The Tigers will be hosting a trio of official visitors for that event, but they will also have some unofficial visitors on campus. Among the latter group is one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class, five-star receiver Ryan Williams.

An Alabama commit, Williams’ visit was reported by On3’s Shea Dixon (subscription required). The 6-foot, 155-pound Saraland, Alabama, prospect ranks as the top receiver and No. 4 player nationally, per On3

He picked up an offer from the Tigers last month, and coach Brian Kelly will hope to make an impression on a player currently committed to a division rival.

The Tide remains the heavy favorite per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 97.8%.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire