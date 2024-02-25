LSU to host top-five 2025 linebacker for March visit

LSU has the makings of a special class in 2025, but coach Brian Kelly and staff continue to push for top talent.

Now, they’ve secured a visit from Tavion Wallace, a top-five linebacker in the 2025 class and a top-50 player nationally, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

The four-star prospect from Wayne County (Jesup, Ga.) — who is also a top 10 prospect in the state of Georgia — will be on campus for a visit on March 9, he announced on social media Saturday night.

In a previous interview with On3, he said that LSU was his dream school alongside Florida and that he had a positive impression of his visit for the Georgia State game this season.

“Other than Florida, LSU’s been my dream school coming up,” Wallace said. “Then when I went to their game, they played Georgia State — it wasn’t really a big game, but the environment and everything around, Louisiana…it gets crazy down there. The coaching staff, when I talk with Coach (Brian) Kelly, it was really all the things he said, ‘it’s bigger than football.’ All the coaching staff, it wasn’t just football they talked about, they talked about life and everything. Family, they were big on family, so that’s what really put them up there.”

Florida State is the heavy favorite to land Wallace at 93.6% per On3, and he also has a Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports in favor of the Seminoles.

