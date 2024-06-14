LSU to host No. 1 safety in America for visit this weekend

LSU already has a 2025 recruiting class that ranks as high as No. 2 nationally, and coach Brian Kelly is trying to make that group even stronger.

The Tigers will play host this weekend to one of the top defensive backs in the cycle as five-star Jonah Williams, the No. 1 safety in the country, will be in town for an official visit.

Williams ranks as the No. 10 player in the nation overall, and the Ball (Galveston, Tex.) product recently took an official visit to Texas A&M. Though he has visits set with Ohio State and Oregon as well later this month, he received a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Aggies after that trip.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is considered the favorite per On3.

#LSU will host the No. 1 safety in America for an official visit this weekend: Jonah Williams. The coveted prospect will arrive on Friday to begin his multi-day stay. Williams is also one of the top baseball players in Texas. Now, Brian Kelly and Jay Johnson will get to work. pic.twitter.com/b8paJWmYpt — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) June 14, 2024

Williams is a two-way star, playing receiver and all over the defense. He also plays baseball for his high school as an outfielder and left-handed pitcher.

LSU already holds commitments from two of the top players at their position: quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is also the No. 1 overall prospect, and running back Harlem Berry. If it could land a player like Williams, the Tigers could jump back to the top spot in the class rankings.

