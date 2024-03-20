LSU to host 5-star Florida State OL commit Solomon Thomas this weekend

LSU already has the No. 1 class in the 2025 cycle at the moment, and it could get even better if it can pull off a colossal flip this weekend.

The Tigers are hosting five-star Florida State offensive tackle commit Solomon Thomas, as was first reported by Tom Loy of 247Sports. Thomas has also locked in upcoming visits with in-state programs Florida and Miami.

The Raines (Jacksonville, Fla.) prospect ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive line prospect in the nation and No. 2 player in the state of Florida. The 247Sports Composite Rankings slot him as the No. 13 overall player nationally.

He received an offer from LSU in September but pledged to the Seminoles in December. Still, he’s doing his due diligence and continues to take visits.

LSU added a commitment from blue-chip interior offensive lineman Tyler Miller a few days ago, and now it’s looking to continue to bulk up its future offensive line recruiting.

