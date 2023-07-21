LSU to host 3-star Georgia 2024 linebacker next weekend

The LSU Tigers are set to host three-star Brunswick, Georgia, linebacker prospect Devin Smith for a visit beginning next Thursday, On3’s Billy Embody reported on Friday.

Smith ranks as the No. 559 prospect in the country, per the 247Sports Composite, and he recently released a top-five that includes Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina and Kentucky.

He was on campus for LSU’s spring game in April, and he took unofficial trips to each of his four other finalists in June. All of them sit above LSU on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, though the leader in UCF ultimately didn’t crack his top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers currently have a pair of linebackers committed in a 2024 class that ranks 14th nationally. They’ll hope to add Smith, who plans to make a decision midway through his senior season this fall.

More Football!

Joe Burrow earns second-highest quarterback rating in Madden NFL 24

Media predicts final SEC West standings for 2023 season

Brian Kelly sheds light on how LSU plans to use Harold Perkins

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire