LSU to host 2027 quarterback prospect for camp this week

LSU already has a five-star quarterback on board in the 2025 cycle in Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America. He seems to be solid in his commitment to the Tigers, and the staff is already turning its attention to future signal-caller recruiting.

They recently hosted several top 2026 targets, including five-star Dia Bell, who committed to Texas on Monday. They remain in the mix for other targets in that cycle like Faizon Brandon and Brady Hart, but LSU is also looking to build a relationship with a player who is entering his sophomore season of high school.

It will host Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport) quarterback Peyton Houston for a camp this week. Houston will also be heading to College Station to camp with Texas A&M.

Houston is currently unranked by the major services but has received offers from several top programs including Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Thank you to every school that extended an invite to camp. I wasn’t able to get to every place but I’m thankful for the ones that my parents got me to. I’ll be at @AggieFootball and @LSUfootball this week. After that, my only focus is leading @EavangelEagles to State. pic.twitter.com/8nSNl71lqj — Peyton Houston 2027 QB (@PeytonHouston8) June 18, 2024

LSU is not among the teams that have offered him yet, but that could change after it checks out the in-state prospect this week. Texas is currently the slight early favorite according to On3.

