LSU hoping Bayou Splash makes strong impression on elite running back target

Duncanville (Tex.) edge rusher Colin Simmons will be the biggest name on hand for LSU’s Bayou Splash recruiting event this weekend as the Tigers try to land the elite five-star prospect.

However, the Tigers will also be working to make a strong impression on Simmons’ high school teammate, four-star running back Caden Durham, who will also be in attendance.

The race for Durham seems to be down to LSU and Oklahoma. The Sooners hosted him for an official visit back in June and thought they may be able to close things out, according to On3’s Shea Dixon, but he instead took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge the final month of June.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, he’s back for what could potentially be his final visit before he decides on August 25. The current dead period ends on Tuesday, beginning a week-long “quiet period” in which teams can host visitors.

Another dead period begins again on August 1 and runs the entire month, meaning Durham would have a very limited window to make a return trip to Norman.

Durham ranks inside the top 100 nationally and is a top-10 running back in the 2024 class. Oklahoma is currently the leader per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 66.2% while LSU sits at 27.9%.

However, if LSU can secure his final two visits, coach Brian Kelly has to like his team’s chances of landing Durham.

More Football!

2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 21 Ryan Yaites

2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 21 Noah Cain

Joe Burrow reports to camp as potential extension looms

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire