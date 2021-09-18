LSU to honor Kevione Faulk with a decal on their helmets

While the LSU Tigers prepare to take the field on Saturday night in Death Valley, they do so with heavy hearts. Earlier this week it was announced through the LSU football Twitter account that daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk, Kevione passed away suddenly.

Friday would have been her 20th birthday. The Tigers are hoping to win this game for both Kevione and the Faulk family. She was a student at LSU and worked on the football staff. At this time Kevin has stepped away from football to be with his family after suffering such a tradgedy.

When the Tigers take the field they will do so with a special decal on their helmets honoring Kevione Faulk.

“Tonight we honor Kevione Faulk a day after what would have been her 20th birthday. We continue to mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague”

The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT at Tiger Stadium. All the action can be seen on the SEC Network.

