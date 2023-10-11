LSU’s home game vs. Auburn a Saturday night sellout in Death Valley

LSU hosts Auburn in Baton Rouge on Saturday night in the continuation of a rivalry series that just always seems to get weird. However, LSU will have the benefit of what should be a very raucous home crowd at Tiger Stadium.

The school announced on Wednesday that Saturday’s Week 7 matchup against Auburn at Death Valley has already sold out, meaning the attendance should be at or at least near a full capacity of 102,321.

LSU has one of the best home-field advantages in college football, and that will be on display on Saturday night as the Tigers look to make its winning streak over Auburn two. It would also be LSU’s first home win over Auburn since its championship season in 2019.

LSU will take on Auburn on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT.

