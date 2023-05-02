LSU is ‘home’ for backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier

LSU fans rejoiced on Monday as news broke that promising backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier would not be entering the transfer portal but instead plans to return to the Tigers for his redshirt sophomore year.

Nussmeier is situated behind incumbent starter Jayden Daniels on the depth chart, and barring injury, that isn’t likely to change this season. But the gunslinger has looked impressive when given a chance, and when Daniels moves on after the 2023 season, the future looks bright with Nussmeier.

According to 247Sports’ Glen West, Nussmeier described LSU as his home and further explained his loyalty to the program.

“LSU is my home, it’s where I want to be,” Nussmeier said. “I can’t imagine myself representing any other state. I also believe in what we are building right now with Coach Kelly. I want to help be a part of that.”

After two years of uncertainty at the position following the departure of Joe Burrow to the NFL, coach Brian Kelly has made shoring up the long-term quarterback outlook a priority. He’s also added 2023 early enrollee Rickie Collins and has a 2024 blue-chip signal-caller committed in Colin Hurley.

But Nussmeier likely represents the short-term future following Daniels’ graduation, and it’s clear that he’s locked into this program ahead of a season that could see expanded opportunities for him even if he’s not the starter.

