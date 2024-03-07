LSU hiring Trey Holtz as an offensive analyst working with quarterbacks

LSU continues to build its off-field support staff, and the Tigers are now adding someone new co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has a lot of familiarity with.

Houston analyst Trey Holtz is joining LSU as an offensive analyst who will primarily work with quarterbacks. The news was first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Holtz is the son of former Louisiana Tech Skip Holtz and the grandson of longtime former college coach Lou Holtz.

Holtz spent the 2023 season on staff at Houston as an offensive analyst but was recently moved to the defensive side. Previously, he was an offensive quality control coach at Charlotte and an inside receivers coach at Louisiana Tech, where he worked with Sloan.

Before that, he spent three years as a graduate assistant at Ohio State working with tight ends and running backs.

