LSU hires Missouri analyst Jake Olsen as safeties coach

Earlier this week, it was reported that Missouri analyst Jake Olsen would be following newly hired defensive coordinator Blake Baker to LSU, but it wasn’t clear whether that would be in an on-field or off-field capacity.

Now, we have our answer.

Olsen is set to join the Tigers staff as the safeties coach. He will work alongside Corey Raymond, who was rehired to coach defensive backs following a two-year stint in the same role at Florida.

Before working with Baker at Missouri, Olsen was an analyst under him on LSU’s staff in 2021. He previously worked at Northwestern State, serving in various roles including as recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator.

The Path to the Boot Jake Olsen returns to LSU to coach safeties

With Olsen taking an on-field role, the Tigers’ staff is almost complete. The only spot left to fill is the vacant offensive coordinator role left when Mike Denbrock took the same job at Notre Dame.

