LSU to hire Texas DL coach Bo Davis

Texas is losing a great coach this offseason. Defensive line coach Bo Davis is headed to coach at LSU.

Baton Rouge is a familiar place for Bo Davis. The effective motivator, developer and recruiter both played and coached at LSU in the past. The move to Louisiana makes sense for that reason.

Davis made a significant impact at Texas. Many will remember him for a postgame speech on the bus in 2021 where he challenged players to have a winning mentality. Two years later, the team rode that winning mindset to a conference title, 12-win season and College Football Playoff berth.

The on-field impact was apparent. Davis took what could have been recruiting busts in Keondre Coburn and T’Vondre Sweat and made them into NFL players. In addition, he maximized Byron Murphy and Moro Ojomo to their NFL potential as well.

Texas lost a big part of its rebuild into a playoff contender. We will monitor who they bring in to replace Davis.

The State of Football Bo Davis is returning to LSU and will serve as defensive line coach pic.twitter.com/kwveFeEf3u — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire