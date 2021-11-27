LSU head coaching candidates and their buyouts

The head coaching carousel spins on. We have seen both James Franklin and Mel Tucker get massive contract extensions. Another name mentioned with Dave Aranda sounding like he will get a new deal.

One of the big aspects of the search has everything to do with the buyouts. The LSU Tigers are already on the hook for over $20 million in buyouts with the contracts of Ed Orgeron and his assistants.

How much is LSU willing to shell out to buy out a coach from another school before paying them to become the next Tigers head coach? A look at some of the names being associated with the job and a couple that aren’t in terms of their contract situation.

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley

Contract Buyout: $25,188,000

A lot of buzz as of late about the legitimacy of Lincoln Riley heading to the Bayou to coach the LSU Tigers. Remains to be seen if there are any legs to this rumor or if it is just agent-driven to get him more money at Oklahoma.

What we think we know:

Plenty of speculation surrounding Riley and LSU. This seems like an agent using LSU to get more money for their coach and support staff. With the amount of noise coming out of Norman and how their season has gone, it is hard to ignore the idea. I am more confident in Riley to LSU than I am Fisher to LSU.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher

Contract Buyout: $95,575,000 ($0 if he leaves)

Another name that has been linked time and time again. Not quite sure that Fisher will leave after he has stated on multiple occasions that he isn’t leaving College Station. We will see if Scott Woodward can finally convince his long-time friend.

What we think we know:

Anytime that the LSU job is open, the Jimbo Fisher speculation ramps up. Still believe that he is staying in College Station with the Aggies.

UL-Lafayette's Billy Napier

Contract Buyout: $4,900,000

Napier was a name we circled but all the recent buzz seem to indicate that he will be heading to the SEC East. It could make that game on Oct. 15, 2022, very interesting.

What we think we know:

Feels like a pretty foregone conclusion that Billy Napier is the Florida head coach in the coming days.

Baylor's Dave Aranda

Contract Buyout: Not listed

Due to Baylor being a private university, they don’t list any contract information for Dave Aranda. However, reports seem to lead you to believe that he will get a contract extension with Baylor. Likely taking him out of consideration after we predicted him to eventually land in Baton Rouge.

What we think we know:

Seems like it is more likely that Aranda stays in Waco rather than return to Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

Contract Buyout: Not Listed

Kiffin’s contract is $4.8M this year and LSU could certainly match that and more. Would Lane Kiffin come to Baton Rouge? Is LSU even interested? He is certainly a name to watch, although this is purely speculation. He would more likely leave for a job in the ACC.

What we think we know:

It feels like Kiffin either remains at Ole Miss or Miami if the job opens.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell

Contract Buyout: $28,333,333

Matt Campbell is a name being connected to both LSU and USC. It will be an interesting item to watch. Campbell’s regular season ended on Friday, now USC and LSU could pursue the interview and see if there is interest. He has a massive buyout which would lead me to believe that LSU might back off.

What we think we know:

Seems like Campbell to USC seems like the most likely option at this point.

Oregon's Mario Cristobal

Contract Buyout: $15,030,000

Mario Cristobal is a coach that makes a ton of sense with his ties to the SEC and Nick Saban. He was a top recruiter for Nick Saban at Alabama and his specialty is the offensive line. A group that has really struggled on the Bayou over the last two years.

What we think we know:

Cristobal was mentioned in the running for the Florida job but no buzz for LSU. It seems with everyone talking other names, wouldn’t it be the Scott Woodward type move to get a name no one sees coming?

Carolina's Matt Rule

No Contract Information

The Matt Rhule idea comes from Fox Analyst Joel Klatt, who stated that he doesn’t believe the former Baylor coach is sold on the NFL. His top assistant is Joe Brady, wouldn’t that be something for the duo to return? Brady doesn’t like recruiting, so that makes it not as likely. Rhule feels more like a college coach, who wins wherever he goes.

What we think we know:

For Rhule to be in play, that likely means no hire being made well into January and ignoring the early signing period. Seems farfetched for a coach to leave the NFL for college on his own accord. Nick Saban and Bobby Petrino being the last to do it over a decade ago.

