LSU head coach Ed Orgeron takes blame for loss to UCLA

LSU sure didn’t start the season the way they wanted after falling 38-27 in the opener.

When it came to speaking with the media following the game, Orgeron was quick to point all the blame to himself. After all, he is the head coach and it is his job to put his players in a position to be successful. Much the reason that he made the changes at both coordinator positions in the offseason.

We didn’t perform like we’re supposed to at LSU”, said Orgeron following the loss. “It’s my responsibility and I told that to the team. Obviously, we’re going to look at it schematically, where we got to get better, there was a lot of areas.”

He mentioned the lack of physicality at the point of attack as one area they need to address. They couldn’t run the ball or stop the run for that matter. Orgeron said they needed to eliminate the explosive plays.

The defense gave up a total of 475 yards against the Bruins offense, five plays equated to 234 yards. That is an average of 46.8 yards per touch. As Oregon stated, “those are things we have to address and get better real quick.”

LSU has McNeese State and Central Michigan as the next two games on the schedule. Both of those will come in Death Valley. The Cowboys lost their opening game of the year on Saturday 42-36 to West Florida. Central Michigan lost to Missouri 34-24 in their opening game of the season. Next they will match up with Robert Morris before a night game in Tigers Stadium on Sept. 18.

“One game does not define a season, but we do understand that was a letdown for our fans. I take responsibility for it. Got to get better.”

Those two games should be used for the staff to figure it out. Following the two nonconference games, LSU has Mississippi State, Auburn, Kentucky, and Florida over the next four weeks. Not to mention a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to battle the Rebels.

Things could get dicy on the Bayou.