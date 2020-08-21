LSU head coach Ed Orgeron denies report that he knew of Derrius Guice rape allegation

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron released a statement Thursday denying allegations against him made in a USA TODAY report, which claimed former Tigers running back Derrius Guice raped two female students while attending the university.

Orgeron said "any insinuation" that he knew of a sexual encounter between Guice and one of the alleged victims, who was dating an LSU recruit at the time, was "completely false."

According to the USA TODAY report, Orgeron approached the recruit about his girlfriend and told him not to be bothered by the incident. The recruit claimed that Orgeron already knew about what happened before their conversation and that it was "not consensual."

Guice was released by the Washington Football Team, which drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, on Friday less than two hours after he was arrested in Loudoun County on domestic violence charges. The USA TODAY story was published five days later.

