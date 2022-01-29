LSU HC Brian Kelly is dancing with recruits again

Brian Kelly has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time since taking over as LSU’s head coach. The Tigers have been active in the transfer portal in an effort to rebuild on the fly and signed an impressive Early Signing Period class that ranks among the top 20 in college football.

Kelly has also made himself into an internet meme since arriving in Baton Rouge. Kelly, who is a Massachusetts native, broke out a fake southern accent while addressing the LSU faithful at a basketball game in an effort to endear himself to his new fanbase. He followed that up by oddly dancing with five-star quarterback signee Walker Howard during his official visit.

Kelly was in a dancing mood again as LSU kicked off its final round of 2022 official visits on Friday. Three-star Westgate (La.) tight end Danny Lewis shared a video on Twitter of him dancing — if you want to call it that –similar to the one Howard posted and as expected, it has gone viral in a hurry.

Kelly has accomplished a lot during his coaching career, but his dance moves could certainly use some work. His official visit antics have also made him the butt of jokes for rival SEC fanbases before coaching a single game at LSU.

Those antics won’t matter much if Kelly brings LSU back to the top of the SEC — and the top of the college football world as it was in 2019. Until that happens, the wisecracks about Kelly will keep on rolling in.