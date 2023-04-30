LSU HC Brian Kelly believes his LSU Tigers are the team to beat in the SEC West

Nick Saban had gotten the better of Brian Kelly through the first two meetings of their careers and in a pretty ugly fashion. The first time the two met, Alabama took down Notre Dame 42-14 in the 2013 national championship game in one of the all-time humiliating collegiate title games. The second time, the Tide handled the Irish again in the 2021 Rose Bowl by a score of 31-14, but the game never felt that close.

Last offseason, Kelly made the decision to move to the SEC and join the LSU Tigers. At the helm of one of the best programs in the country, Kelly has access to recruits he never would have had at Notre Dame and a massive upgrade in facilities. With how good of a program they have in Baton Rouge, there was always a chance he was going to get the best of Saban, but we didn’t expect it to happen in the first season.

Kelly is now letting everyone know that the Tigers are the team to beat in the SEC West, not Alabama. Kelly won the division one time and now he thinks he’s the head honcho? That won’t sit well with Coach Saban.

Alabama and LSU will meet on Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa, AL. I’m sure this date is circled in red pen after the devastating loss in 2022 and Kelly’s comments.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the rivalry between Alabama and LSU heading into the 2023 season.

More Football!

Former Alabama OT Kendall Randolph signs with Seattle Seahawks

More Bama in NFL!

Former Alabama LB Jaylen Moody signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire