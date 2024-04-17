LSU’s Haleigh Bryant wins AAI Award as top senior in gymnastics

The LSU gymnastics team is heading to Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday to compete in the semifinal round of the NCAA championships, but first, star Haleigh Bryant picked up some hardware.

She was named the AAI Award winner on Tuesday as the top senior in college gymnastics, beating out five other finalists for the award. Bryant has 31 individual titles on the season and 91 on her career, which ranks sixth all-time at LSU.

She becomes the fourth Tiger to win the AAI Award, tying them for the most in the NCAA. LSU has the most AAI winners since 2010 and the most in the SEC.

The trophy was meant for 𝐡𝐞𝐫. Haleigh Bryant is the 2024 AAI Award Winner! #GeauxTigers | @haleighbryant3 pic.twitter.com/WGeVCumbUW — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 17, 2024

Her National Qualifying Score of 39.810 leads the nation, and she also recorded the best all-around score in the country (and program history) this season. She also leads the SEC with six conference Player of the Week awards this year.

After falling short in the Four on the Floor last spring, the Tigers will hope Bryant can lead them to a title this time around.

