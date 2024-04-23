LSU gymnastics team interacts with fans during work shift at Raising Cane’s after national championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Greeting fans, signing autographs and working a shift at Raising Cane’s is a way that LSU gymnastics celebrates after winning the program’s first national championship this past weekend.

“Winning the first national championship means the world to this team. And it’s so cool to be a part of history. And I know how hard this team has worked all year and to watch it all pay off was just so gratifying,” said LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

“I can’t put into any other words like it’s just so unbelievable and it’s so unreal to be on this team and just with everyone who supports us and like all the fans and our coaches and everything it’s just so amazing,” said LSU gymnast Konnor McClain.

After waiting in line and being served by the Lady Tigers at the Raising Cane’s location in Highland, fans like Tori Christmas and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mackenzie were excited to meet the gymnasts.

“Well, she just loves them and like, you know, knows all their names and has their poster on her wall. So, you know, I said, do you want to go see the? She calls them the gymnastics girlies. I said, do you want to see the gymnastics girlies and she was like, yes,” said Christmas.

After meeting the team, Christmas hopes the Lady Tigers continue to inspire the next generation.

“Now she loves the girls. And I think that there’s no one better for her to look up to than the strong, smart, hardworking gymnasts at LSU,” said Christmas.

LSU will continue to celebrate their big win tomorrow with a parade and ceremony.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m., and the celebration will follow at 7 p.m. inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

